Insider Selling: OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Insider Sells 49,408 Shares of Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) insider Michael F. Marino III sold 49,408 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $56,325.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 550,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,528.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OPTN traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.08. The company had a trading volume of 669,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $122.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.12.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosalind Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 66.2% during the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 7,547,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,849,000 after buying an additional 3,005,659 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth approximately $474,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 34.0% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,038,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after buying an additional 516,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPTN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on OptiNose from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

