Insider Selling: PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CEO Sells 25,892 Shares of Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.03, for a total transaction of $544,508.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,375,670.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 9th, Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50.

PagerDuty Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.55 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $22.22. PagerDuty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 21.34% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The business had revenue of $111.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.74 million. Research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,802,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,465,000 after buying an additional 536,763 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,413,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,221,000 after purchasing an additional 858,838 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

