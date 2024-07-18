Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $34.31. Approximately 8,829,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 46,996,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Intel from $47.50 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

Intel Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $38.18. The company has a market cap of $148.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. On average, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

