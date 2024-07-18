Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

Interactive Brokers Group has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group to earn $6.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $123.37 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.60 and a fifty-two week high of $129.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IBKR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

