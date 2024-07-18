Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBKR traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.60. 1,435,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,303. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.82. Interactive Brokers Group has a 52-week low of $72.60 and a 52-week high of $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Interactive Brokers Group

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Get Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.