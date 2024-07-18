Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys New Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 649 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

Shares of TDG stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1,244.10. The company had a trading volume of 178,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,303.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,209.84. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $802.46 and a one year high of $1,369.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,417.69.

Insider Activity at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,282.78, for a total transaction of $3,848,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,008. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,905 shares of company stock worth $137,900,519. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

