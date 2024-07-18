Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,815 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,815 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,993,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,642,000 after buying an additional 163,064 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1,247.5% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,161,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,667 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 977,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,345,000 after purchasing an additional 52,965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 680,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after purchasing an additional 179,229 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

BATS:IFRA traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.77. 284,005 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.68.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

