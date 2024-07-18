Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.85

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.85 and last traded at $33.85, with a volume of 5802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.65.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a market capitalization of $526.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,210,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,172,000 after purchasing an additional 344,206 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 292,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

