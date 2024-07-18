Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $493.64 and last traded at $495.41. Approximately 7,545,635 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 39,940,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $496.15.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $471.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.28.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
