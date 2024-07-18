Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM) Trading Up 2.2%

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $35.97 and last traded at $35.94. Approximately 27,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 158% from the average daily volume of 10,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $287.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RTM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

