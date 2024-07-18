Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.21

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.21 and last traded at $47.15, with a volume of 146047 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

