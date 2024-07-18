Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.82

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.82 and last traded at $67.75, with a volume of 256584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.53.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 137,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 60,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,888 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

