Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Teck Resources (TECK.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Teck Resources (TSE: TECK.B) recently:

7/18/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$72.00 to C$76.00.

7/16/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$78.00 to C$80.00.

7/15/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$82.50 to C$86.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/15/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$83.00 to C$85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/12/2024 – Teck Resources was given a new C$80.00 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/11/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$72.00 to C$75.00.

7/8/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$80.00 to C$85.00.

7/5/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from C$88.00 to C$87.00.

6/10/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$77.50 to C$82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$75.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Teck Resources Trading Down 5.3 %

Teck Resources stock traded down C$3.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$62.78. The stock had a trading volume of 981,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28. The stock has a market cap of C$32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources Ltd has a one year low of C$47.47 and a one year high of C$74.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.38.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

