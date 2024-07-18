Investors Purchase Large Volume of Microchip Technology Call Options (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 11,511 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 158% compared to the average volume of 4,459 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Institutional Trading of Microchip Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 75.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,874,000 after buying an additional 253,018 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 21,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 9,465 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 117,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 131,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 0.6 %

MCHP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 957,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,684,897. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $100.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.59 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.17.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

