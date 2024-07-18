IoTeX Trading Up 28.6% Over Last 7 Days (IOTX)

IoTeX (IOTX) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $433.92 million and approximately $20.43 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000020 BTC.
About IoTeX
IoTeX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 23rd, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,441,378,933 coins and its circulating supply is 9,441,378,929 coins. IoTeX’s official message board is iotex.io/blog. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IoTeX is https://reddit.com/r/iotex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IoTeX’s official website is www.iotex.io.
Buying and Selling IoTeX
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.
