IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IQV. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.73.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $230.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $261.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $219.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 118,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 140,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after buying an additional 9,578 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,070,000 after buying an additional 93,194 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,108,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

