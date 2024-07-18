iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) PT Lowered to $130.00

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $130.78.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $101.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.36. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $124.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.92 and a beta of 1.24.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $131.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $100,557.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,425.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc W. Rosenbaum sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total value of $45,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,045 shares of company stock worth $294,234. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iRhythm Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, engages in the design, development, and commercialization of device-based technology to provide ambulatory cardiac monitoring services to diagnose arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio services, an ambulatory monitoring solution, including long-term and short-term continuous monitoring and mobile cardiac telemetry monitoring services.

