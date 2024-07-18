Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

IRWD stock opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.29.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $74.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.75 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 254.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Catherine Moukheibir sold 44,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total transaction of $282,549.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,556.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 22,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $143,198.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $877,631.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,608,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,281,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after buying an additional 89,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,895,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,446,000 after buying an additional 49,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $862,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

