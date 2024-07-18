iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Increased by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,493,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,642,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.83. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

