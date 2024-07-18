iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

IJR stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $114.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,189,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,803,208. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.16 and a 200 day moving average of $106.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

