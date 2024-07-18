iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.72

iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $141.72 and last traded at $141.72, with a volume of 4325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $139.57.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.56. The stock has a market cap of $577.47 million, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Global Industrials ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,076,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,139,000 after buying an additional 266,076 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 276.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 53,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $868,000.

iShares Global Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

