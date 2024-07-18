iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,745,323 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 287% from the previous session’s volume of 450,871 shares.The stock last traded at $24.87 and had previously closed at $24.89.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 492.3% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $237,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

