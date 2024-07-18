iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 63,800 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the June 15th total of 57,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 233,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTG. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 1,507,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,225,000 after purchasing an additional 504,740 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,712,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 185,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 101,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 41,946 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 302,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,577. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.66.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.0769 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (IBTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2026 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2026. The fund will terminate in December 2026. IBTG was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

