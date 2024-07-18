iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $78.11

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.11 and last traded at $78.11, with a volume of 5846026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 7,910 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 92,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9,507.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 504,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,937,000 after purchasing an additional 499,501 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

