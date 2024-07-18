iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 527,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,150,216 shares.The stock last traded at $54.76 and had previously closed at $54.70.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

