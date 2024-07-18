iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 527,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,150,216 shares.The stock last traded at $54.76 and had previously closed at $54.70.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.53.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.7839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
