iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU) Shares Up 1.2%

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF (NYSEARCA:EPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.32 and last traded at $42.26. Approximately 32,676 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 28,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.76.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $113.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62.

iShares MSCI Peru and Global Exposure ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Peru ETF (EPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Peru Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Peruvian firms. EPU was launched on Jun 19, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

