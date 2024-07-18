iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,554.0% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 53,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 50,458 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 396.3% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after acquiring an additional 84,781 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,434 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.67 and its 200 day moving average is $81.84.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

