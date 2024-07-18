iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by MB Generational Wealth LLC

MB Generational Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. MB Generational Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matson Money. Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,994,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,098,000 after buying an additional 378,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,024,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 399,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 397,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:VLUE traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.42. The company had a trading volume of 689,858 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.00. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

