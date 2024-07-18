iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 96.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,940 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 164.0% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $3.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.71. The stock had a trading volume of 484,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,612. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $309.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

