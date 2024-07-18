iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Raised by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 199.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1,044.0% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.4% during the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $9,070,000.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.90. 5,253,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,522. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $144.40 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.94. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

(Free Report)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.