iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 367,987 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the previous session’s volume of 155,496 shares.The stock last traded at $119.15 and had previously closed at $120.44.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.79 and a 200-day moving average of $113.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,961,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,644,000 after acquiring an additional 49,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 705,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,481,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 606,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,684,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,253,000 after buying an additional 82,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $64,283,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.