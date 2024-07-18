J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.45. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
