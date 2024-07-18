J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.45. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, for a total transaction of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,565,592.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

Read Our Latest Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.