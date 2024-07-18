Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.14.
In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Tania M. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
