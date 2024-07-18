Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Price Target Increased to C$36.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.14.

Jamieson Wellness Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Jamieson Wellness stock traded down C$0.79 on Thursday, reaching C$30.36. The stock had a trading volume of 123,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,001. Jamieson Wellness has a 1 year low of C$22.10 and a 1 year high of C$32.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.44.

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Tania M. Clarke purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Jamieson Wellness Company Profile

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

