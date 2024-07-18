Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading Up 10.8%

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) traded up 10.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.76 and last traded at $48.18. 145,133 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 781,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JANX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Janux Therapeutics from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janux Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Get Janux Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.98 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janux Therapeutics

In other Janux Therapeutics news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at $179,099,076. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $45,043,974.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,250,000. Company insiders own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2,166.1% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 25,105 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $654,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Janux Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janux Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.