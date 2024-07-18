JDM Financial Group LLC Buys 1,000 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

JDM Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 156.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 240,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,904,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,437,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,760,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 180,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.31. 2,235,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,133. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $40.16.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

