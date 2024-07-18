JDM Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 0.5% of JDM Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of QQQM stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.30. 2,758,436 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,122. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $140.84 and a fifty-two week high of $207.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.95.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile
The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
