JDM Financial Group LLC Sells 51 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

JDM Financial Group LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $782,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 206,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,639.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 16,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,993,000 after buying an additional 15,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,846,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $554.38. The company had a trading volume of 784,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,350. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $569.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $540.96 and its 200-day moving average is $529.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

