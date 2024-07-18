Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Price Target to $350.00

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $295.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPAY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corpay from $330.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.91.

Corpay Price Performance

Shares of CPAY stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $299.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $269.44. Corpay has a twelve month low of $220.39 and a twelve month high of $319.94.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corpay will post 17.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Corpay by 4.1% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Corpay by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corpay by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

