Jefferies Financial Group Raises MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target to $86.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MET. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

MET stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.31. The company had a trading volume of 83,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,215. The company has a market capitalization of $54.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.11. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.91 and a 52 week high of $76.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,460,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,622,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,418,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,268 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 1st quarter worth $131,456,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after buying an additional 700,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in MetLife by 29.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,120,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,133,000 after acquiring an additional 485,811 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

