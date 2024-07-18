Jefferies Financial Group Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $55.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.46% from the company’s previous close.

YETI has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of YETI from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley decreased their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of YETI stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.21. 196,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,615,692. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. YETI has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $341.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.79 million. YETI had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 28.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in YETI by 571.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in YETI during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

