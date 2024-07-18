Jet Protocol (JET) Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 18th. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $2.82 million and approximately $46.32 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011268 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00009735 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,170.57 or 1.00098422 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000972 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007251 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00072434 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io."

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

