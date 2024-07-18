JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI)

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $53.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.75 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $49.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 6.47 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $50.06.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 50.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $376.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,572,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,711,432,000 after purchasing an additional 555,332 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684,553 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,511,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,394,000 after purchasing an additional 282,828 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,921,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,259,000 after buying an additional 150,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

