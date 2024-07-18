Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Insider Sells $39,309.40 in Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Kate Dehoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Kate Dehoff sold 12,500 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $68,750.00.

Joby Aviation Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:JOBY opened at $7.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. The company’s revenue was down 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Joby Aviation by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

Further Reading

