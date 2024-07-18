Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading 0.6% Higher

Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $6.99. 3,124,789 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 5,277,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.00.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $112,693.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares in the company, valued at $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 23,188 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $112,693.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Field sold 13,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $69,206.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 269,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,212.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 345,982 shares of company stock worth $1,713,310. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

