Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 65,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 68.1% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 72,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 487,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 81,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,892 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $156.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,007,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,267,174. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $175.97. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.39.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. HSBC raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.21.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

