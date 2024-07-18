Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Hits New 12-Month High at $237.39

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $237.39 and last traded at $236.71, with a volume of 21995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $229.96.

JLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $218.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $204.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,426,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,512,000 after buying an additional 142,887 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 368.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 25.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,418,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 418,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,969,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 60,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

