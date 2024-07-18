JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $38.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JHG. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.81.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE:JHG opened at $35.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.98. Janus Henderson Group has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 55,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,775 shares in the company, valued at $6,216,841.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 297,323 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 201,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.