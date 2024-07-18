JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Price Target to $5.90

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $5.58 to $5.90 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ERIC opened at $6.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $6.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a positive return on equity of 11.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 131.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 258.1% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 10,744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

