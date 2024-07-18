JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target to $155.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the game software company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup cut Electronic Arts from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $151.33.

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.2 %

EA stock opened at $147.00 on Monday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $148.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.25.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $144,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,860.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total transaction of $101,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,039 shares of company stock worth $3,517,006 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,264 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,355 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

