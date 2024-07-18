JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Target Price to $31.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALKS. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Alkermes Price Performance

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.25.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alkermes by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288,185 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Alkermes by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after buying an additional 3,494,678 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,671 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Alkermes by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,403,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,666,000 after acquiring an additional 90,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

